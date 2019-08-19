Deputies uncover drugs in Sumter Co. mobile home, 5 arrested

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A search of a mobile home in Sumter County uncovered several drugs and produced five arrests for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Rakim Butler, Hikeem Ward, Billy Watford, Jessica Evans, and Carl Laney were all taken into custody on Friday after deputies searched a home in A&J Mobile Home Park. During the search, deputies found 90 grams of methamphetamine, 33 grams of marijuana, 18 grams of cocaine, eight grams of crack cocaine, three guns, and drug paraphernalia.
Officials said all five suspects are facing multiple drug charges including trafficking, possession with intent to distribute, and manufacturing.
Butler, Ward, and Laney were denied bond. However, bond was set at $15,000 for Evans and Watford.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.