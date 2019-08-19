1 dead following fatal collision on US 301 near Salem Road

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -A two car collision left one person dead and another injured on US 301 near Salem Road in Clarendon County around 5:20 Friday evening.
Officials say the deceased was traveling north on US 301 in a 2008 Jaguar when the driver of a 2018 Volkswagen traveling east on Salem Road ignored a stop sign at the intersection of Salem Road and US 301. The driver of the Volkswagen hit the driver of the Jaguar on the left side of the car.
The driver of the Jaguar ran off the road to the right, hit a building and the car caught fire. The driver of the Volkswagen ran off the road to the left.
The driver of the Volkswagen sustained non-life threatening injuries from the incident and was taken to a local hospital by EMS.
Highway Patrol is currently investigating the incident.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.