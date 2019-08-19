Back to school: SC Highway Patrol stepping up patrols in Midlands school zones

He said not stopping could be an expensive mistake and that, “There is going to be no excuse and no exception, if you pass a stopped school bus we’re going to stop you and we’re going to write you a ticket and you’re looking at six points and $1,000 at that point. So, don’t make that poor decision. In today’s world, a lot of these buses are equipped with cameras that capture the violation, as well as the driver’s face and the tag number. So, it makes it easy for us to get that video and go make that charge at a later date.”