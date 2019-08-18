Richland Co. Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in collision on St. Andrews Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision on August 16th around 7 p.m.
According to officials, Wade Brentlinger, 39, was traveling on the 7600 block of St. Andrew Road without a helmet when the accident occurred.
Brentlinger was transported by Richland County EMS from the scene to Prisma Health Richland Memorial Hospital. He was pronounced dead at approximately 8:34 p.m.
An autopsy indicated the cause of death was blunt force injuries to the head.
The Coroner’s Office and the Irmo Police Department are investigating.
