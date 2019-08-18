‘It really takes an evil person to leave:’ stranger helps family of three after the driver leaves scene of crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A mother and her two young children reunited with a man, who they say saved their lives after a car crash.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened Monday at 3 a.m. on Zimalcrest Drive near Center Point Circle.
That's when that mother, Jessica Hodges, says another driver slammed into her car, head-on, and took off.
“Just the feeling of seeing them peel off is just like shocking and overwhelming. I could have died and you don’t care,” Hodges said.
Hodges says she was coming back from a friend's house with her kids.
She was about a quarter-of-a-mile from her house, when according to the incident report, another driver crossed the center lane, hit her car, and took off.
After that, Hodges says it was all a blur, but what she can remember is a man who she says she owes her life to.
Paris Young was in the car with a friend that same night and saw the smoke from Hodges car.
“Something just told me to turn on Zimalcrest and by the time I got around the curve, that’s what I drove into,” Hodges said. “Before I could even think what was happening next I just remember looking up and seeing smoke everywhere...and then the next thing I know I remember someone knocking on my window, ma’am are you ok, are you ok?"
The other driver took off, leaving Hodges and her two children in the car, on the side of the road.
“Me and a friend was like we should just stop to see what’s going on because we see smoke so we parked along the dirt road on the side. Got out went looked at the truck, she opened the door she was like I really need some help,” Young said.
At that moment, the focus was on getting Hodges' children, Jackson and Addy, to safety.
“They could have died. They really could have died,” Young said.
Now, nearly a week later, all three are recovering and finally got the chance to officially meet the man who saved them.
“To see them, to walk up and see their faces that’s a real good thing because not too long ago stuff was very tragic,” Young said.
“I keep seeing Paris’ face just taking my kids out of that. Taking us over to safety. And that’s what brings me peace. Knowing that there are still some good people out there,” Hodge said. “It really takes an evil person to leave, you know not knowing who is in that car, or what you did to that person to just leave them there.”
As for the other driver, who left, Highway Patrol Troopers are asking for the community’s help keeping an eye out.
The other car is described as a red-colored Chevrolet Tahoe or possibly GMC Yukon with damage to the front of the car.
If you know anything, you can dial *HP or call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
As the family is still recovering, they are also facing medical expenses. If you’d like to help, click here.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.