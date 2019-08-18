Campaigning in SC Elizabeth Warren says plans have bipartisan appeal, the key is talking

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is portrayed as one of the most progressive Democrats in the race for the party’s nomination, but at a campaign event in Aiken, she said her plans can appeal to both sides of the aisle the trick is just communication.
"Part of it is showing up and talking to them, and talking to them about what's broken, how to fix it and how to build a grassroots movement to make it happen," Warren told WIS in an exclusive on-camera interview before her event.
She also said talking is what will help her appeal to a key voting block in South Carolina, African Americans.
"I'm here to talk and to listen, I want to be able to do that."
Warren didn't write off any South Carolinians as potential voters. Despite her recent attacks on President Trump calling him a racist and a white supremacist, she did not say the same applies to his current or former supporters.
"This is about the President and the very special role he plays, this is about a man who referred to the white supremacists in Virginia as very fine people, this is about a man, who has talked about s***hole countries and doesn't want people from there."
She called his attacks a distraction, “If he can say that everyone who is worried about their finances, worried about their kids, worried about their retirement ‘blame them’... then he hopes no one will notice that he and a bunch of rich people are just raking all the money off the top.”
In addition to creating what she calls, "big structural change," Warren spoke out against fighting against the wealthiest Americans and what she says is their overly powerful influence in politics.
"I talk a lot about corruption because that's what it is when you have a government that just works for those at the top, and that's what I notice when you have a lot of folks nod 'yes.' Not just Democrats, but Democrats, Republicans, and Independents," she said.
She also said some of her other ideas like a tax on the wealthy, and canceling student loan could also have bipartisan support.
In response, Republican National Committee Spokesperson Joe Jackson called Warren's views on healthcare and debt-free college "crippling" to the economy.
However, on one issue that divides many South Carolinians, Warren opted out.
When asked whether she supports the Clemson Tigers or South Carolina Gamecocks in football, she said she wouldn’t go there.
