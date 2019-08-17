YWCA hosts anti-domestic violence vigil honoring Sharee Bradley

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - With a little candlelight and a lot of prayer, the Sumter community is trying to stand strong in the face of tragedy.
“It’s sad that after so many years of fighting against domestic violence that stuff like this is still happening in our community and we have to act now to stop it,” said Sumter High student Andrea Clark.
The Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) hosted a vigil outside of the Sumter County Judicial Center, honoring the life of Sharee Bradley. Bradley was found dead in her apartment on August 5. Daunte Johnson, who police say has a connection to Bradley, has confessed to killing her and her 5-year-old daughter Nevaeh.
“We have to look at the fact that we have a serious problem,” said Yolanda Wilson, the executive director at the YWCA. “This is right in our own backyard. It’s not a problem for one agency or one person to solve, but it’s a community problem. The only way some things are going to significantly change is if everyone in the community recognizes that domestic violence is a problem, and they come out to see what they can do.”
The group collected donations for Sharee’s family to help with funeral costs or other expenses and folks who are supporting Sharee’s loved ones say this entire ordeal needs to be a wake-up call for everyone in the county.
“I hope the community understands that domestic violence is real and it’s here in Sumter, even when people might not think it is,” Clark said.
Sharee Bradley’s funeral will be held Saturday in Sumter at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church at 1:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, the search for Nevaeh is continuing. Police are now calling the search for her a recovery effort. Nevaeh’s family is still holding out hope that the little girl will be found alive and well.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.