6-year-old almost struck by gunfire, Kershaw County deputies searching for three vehicles involved

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department is searching for three vehicles involved in a shooting that almost struck a 6-year-old old.
The incident began last night at approximately 10:30 p.m at a West Dekalb Street gas station in Camden.
The vehicles began firing over 20 gunshots around Kings Avenue before speeding away from the area.
Two bullets hit a vehicle occupied by a woman and her 6-year-old daughter. Neither were hit.
“A precious 6 year old child came close to losing her life last night due to some idiots with guns. Too many people witnessed this incident for us to get no help. This could be your child next time and your child may not be as lucky. Coming forward with information on this incident is NOT snitching; you will simply be doing the RIGHT THING,” Sheriff Lee Boan said.
The vehicles involved have been described as a gray Mercedes, a dark-colored Mercury Grand Marquis, and a red Dodge Charger.
The red Dodge Charger was located in an apartment complex where several bystanders claim to have seen nothing. The vehicle was determined to have been stolen from a dealership in Spartanburg.
If you have information on this incident, please contact the KCSO at 425-1512 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
