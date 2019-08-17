‘She is resting with Jesus:’ Community says goodbye to beloved Sumter mother

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Hundreds packed the Trinity Missionary Baptist Church sanctuary Saturday afternoon as a beloved Sumter mother was laid to rest.
Sharee Bradley was brutally murdered about two weeks ago in her Sumter apartment.
Sharee’s 5-year-old daughter Nevaeh was missing when police arrived and still hasn’t been found.
28-year-old Daunte Johnson has confessed to killing Sharee and Nevaeh.
Throughout the week the Sumter community has come together for several vigils, and Saturday friends, family, and loved ones were able to say their proper goodbyes.
“To know Sharee is to love Sharee,” Elijah Nelson, Sharee’s stepfather said. “Sharee was a very, very caring, compassionate person.”
It was a day to remember and stand together through prayer.
“We celebrate her because we know she is resting with Jesus,” a loved one said as she took the podium to speak at the funeral.
Loved ones describe Sharee as the jokester of the family, a mother of three who loves her kids dearly, and most of all a woman of God.
Deacon Stanley Barrett, with Trinity Missionary Baptist Church said, “July 28th Sharee spent one of the last Sunday’s on this earth at the trinity missionary Baptist church. She spent the last Sunday on this earth worshiping and praising God.”
“She’s a people person, she spoke to everyone, she’d check on people if she knew they were going through something. That was just her,” one of Sharee’s cousin’s said.
Nelson called Sharee a fighter. “You mess with her and you got a tiger on your hands.”
“We did not feel like it was our time to lose her and especially in such a violent manner,” Another family member who spoke at the funeral said.
As the wound of losing a loved one is still open, the family continues to hold onto what could be left, that Sharee’s daughter, Nevaeh Adams, could still be alive.
“Whatever chain is holding Nevaeh, I asked God to break them. So do this for me, do this for the family, and do this for Sharee. Keep praying that God breaks those chains that’s holding out grandbaby,” Nelson said.
People who are critical of the investigation want to know if Sumter police are basing their conclusion that Nevaeh is dead on anything other than the suspects’ word.
We asked Sumter Police Officials if they have any other evidence in the case that might indicate Nevaeh’s possible death, and they said, “We’re not going to say either way.”
At the funeral, an announcement was made saying a call to action on Nevaeh’s behalf will take place at the State House grounds on Monday at noon.
This is being put on by a coalition of organizations out of Columbia.
