New UofSC president shares vision for university going forward

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A few weeks after his controversial election, new University of South Carolina President, Bob Caslen shared his vision for the university going forward.
President Caslen said, since he took over on August 1, he has met with at least 1,000 people connected to the university. That includes students, faculty members and alumni. “The first thing I really needed to do especially with the circumstances I came here was to really do some outreach. Build some bridges and tear down some walls.”
Caslen admitted he came to UofSC on some “choppy waters.” He wanted to calm those waters, he said to the Board of Trustees Friday afternoon during his presentation.
During the meeting, President Caslen said his vision going forward he wants the university to be student-centric and future-focused. “We must look at everything we do from a student perspective and ensuring student success.”
President Caslen said he has also met with state legislators to discuss tuition costs.
Caslen said he wants to see academic and research excellence at UofSC. He wants to make sure the school is focused on diversity as well. “We’re going to be the university in America that everybody wants to come to. We’re going to be the university in America where faculty want to come to do their research. We’re going to be the university in America that is going to be in top 10 in every athletic program.”
During the meeting, outgoing UofSC Columbia Faculty Senate Chair Dr. Marco Valtorta spoke to the Board after receiving a certificate of appreciation. Valtorta served on the presidential search committee. During the meeting, he shared his thoughts on the process of Caslen’s election.
“We never anticipated a search would be so difficult,” he said. “What happened was even more complex and controversial than what I expected.”
Valtorta said that an unnamed candidate was added to the original lists of semifinalists by the chairman of the search committee, Hugh Mobley, earlier this year. Back in July, President Caslen received a vote of no confidence from the UofSC faculty.
