Irmo Councilman officially announces bid for town mayor

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - In Irmo, Saturday, a candidate in the mayoral race made it official.
Current Irmo councilman Barry Walker told a group of supporters about why he was entering the race and what he hoped to do if elected to lead the town of Irmo.
WIS spoke with Walker after the announcement and he gave a message for voters.
"I want to get the government out of your life. I want to get the government out your backyard, out your front yard. I want to get the government not to tell you that, 'well we're going to worry about the height of your grass,' instead of worrying about the car break-ins. I want to get the government back on the things that we're going need to do, to build our community," Walker said.
Irmo's Current Mayor, Hardy King is also seeking re-election according to his website.
The election in Irmo will be held on November 5th.
