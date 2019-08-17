Cardinal Newman principal: ‘Increased presence’ of deputies will be on campus to begin year following threat

August 17, 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With only a few days remaining until students return to Cardinal Newman, the school’s principal has penned a letter to parents to lay out safety plans for the year.

In a letter sent to families on Friday, Cardinal Newman Principal Robert Loia informed parents of “an increased presence” from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department on campus. Deputies also put together a threat assessment of the campus, according to the letter.

Loia also said the school is also working to hire a security guard to patrol the campus.

The letter comes nearly one month after a 16-year-old was arrested for making threats to “shoot up” Cardinal Newman.

You can read the full letter below:

