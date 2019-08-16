55-year-old man killed in late-night shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police say a gunman is on the loose following a deadly shooting in Columbia on Thursday night.
The shooting happened in the 3300 block of Beaumont Street around 11:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department. That’s near Farrow Road and Beltline Boulevard.
A 55-year-old man was killed in the shooting, police said. He has not been identified.
Police need tips from the public to find the person responsible. Anyone with information should call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
