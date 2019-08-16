‘She has no voice without us’: Woman creates petition for Amber Alert to be issued for missing 5-year-old SC girl

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Members of the Sumter community came together Friday afternoon calling for an Amber Alert to be issued in the search for 5-year-old Navaeh Adams.
The child went missing after her mother, Sharee Bradley, was found dead in her home at Lantana Apartments last week. In an effort to push for change, Sabrina Belcher started a petition for law enforcement officials to issue an Amber Alert for Nevaeh.
“She is five years old. She can’t fight for herself. She has no voice without us,” Belcher said. “We are going to do everything we can to bring that little girl home.”
Belcher says she is determined to press law enforcement to issue this Amber Alert, and wants to help be the voice of the community.
“Somebody had to do something. And a lot of people were saying a lot of things, but nobody was doing anything. So I stepped up and tried to do as much as I could. There is a little girl that is missing. I have a little girl So I wouldn’t want her to be missing. She has no voice. Her mother is not here,” Belcher said.
At the community event, Belcher also spoke about how she is lobbying for a bill called the Sharee Whispers bill. The bill would make it mandatory that, in any apartment complex or residential area, there will be a button inside the home where a child can reach in case someone is being abused. It will give a GPS location and dispatch EMS and law enforcement to the unit to let them know something is wrong. It would also give law enforcement authority to walk in and search as if they had a search warrant.
Some who are demanding an Amber Alert believe investigators are basing their decision solely on the word of the suspect in this case and, in their minds, nothing he says can be trusted.
“I feel like an Amber Alert should have been put in place, especially the second day where he recanted his story and said that he never even came in contact with Nevaeh or Sharee,” said, Amoree Smith, Sharee’s cousin, said.
The reason an Amber Alert has not been issued in Nevaeh’s disappearance is because police say it does not follow the federal guidelines for one. However, Benny Webb, who says he retired with SLED, disagrees.
“In my opinion, it met all criterias. She’s under six years old, her mother is deceased. The criteria, regardless of what they were, this should’ve met them because of the urgency of the situation,” Webb said. “I really want the Amber Alert to be issued. I still want the Amber Alert to be issued because, again in my opinion, the longer she’s out there, the greater the possibility that she could still be alive.”
Webb believes the Amber Alert should be issued, as he and other loved ones hold on to hope that Nevaeh could still be alive.
“We need to get the information out there now,” Webb said. “Whatever the criteria is SLED, Sumter Police Department needs to look at it and let’s do what we can to get that Amber alert issued because there still is hope,” Webb said.
People who are critical of the investigation want to know if Sumter Police are basing their conclusion that Nevaeh is dead on anything other than the suspect’s word.
We asked Sumter Police Officials if they have any other evidence in the case that might indicate Nevaeh’s possible death, and they said, “We’re not going to say either way.”
