‘She has no voice without us’: Woman creates petition for Amber Alert to be issued for missing 5-year-old SC girl

At the community event, Belcher also spoke about how she is lobbying for a bill called the Sharee Whispers bill. The bill would make it mandatory that, in any apartment complex or residential area, there will be a button inside the home where a child can reach in case someone is being abused. It will give a GPS location and dispatch EMS and law enforcement to the unit to let them know something is wrong. It would also give law enforcement authority to walk in and search as if they had a search warrant.