RCSD releases dashcam video of chase, shooting after bank robbery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police released dashcam footage and new details about a bank robbery that led to a wild police chase and an officer-involved shooting in northeast Columbia on Thursday.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department shared the video with the public on Friday. Watch it in full in the video above.
During the chase and shooting, several police cruisers were hit.
The bank robbery itself happened Thursday around 11 a.m., starting at the AllSouth Federal Credit Union off Killian Road, police said.
When deputies responded, a chase started that drew a large police presence. Sheriff Leon Lott said the suspects ran people off the road.
At one point, police say the suspects got out of a car and ran on foot, shooting at deputies.
When the suspects got into another car, police used a pit maneuver to finally stop them.
Three suspects are in custody and charged.
Devanta Boyd, Daniel Williams and Devin Mincey face multiple charges, including attempted murder.
This story will be updated.
