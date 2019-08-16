Investigation suggests Blythewood HS coach tried to recruit student athletes

Smith said, “I mentor a lot of kids, some student athletes and some who are not student athletes, in and out of the Midlands. Some include Ridge View student athletes who reach out to me for guidance, for an ear that they can bend about life and growth as young men. That is still the case. This has apparently created some angst with the Ridge View head coach and the principal. That’s who I am. I’m a really big believer in the village. I’m a really big believer in being a mentor for kids, in particular, young black men. And that won’t stop. I believe the statement [Twitter message exchange] that you have reflects the fact that it is a big deal for me.”