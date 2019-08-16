I-20 W shut down at I-26 due to overturned semi

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An overturned semi has completely closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 at the I-26 interchange.
The crash happened just after 10 a.m. Friday, officials said.
Columbia Fire said the semi was leaking fuel, but they got the spill under control.
Drivers should avoid the area as crews work to clean up the wreckage. Officials suggest drivers take I-77 as a detour, or drive through the city.
Around 11:30 p.m., highway patrol posted this video on Twitter saying some lanes should be open soon:
No one was hurt in the crash, highway patrol confirmed. The truck was carrying paper products.
Officials have not said how long the interstate may be closed. Watch the live stream above to see the status of traffic.
