First Alert Forecast: Tracking storms this weekend and through next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Keep your umbrella nearby! We’re tracking showers and storms over the next several days in the Midlands.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect a few showers and storms tonight. Patchy fog is possible. Lows will be in the 70s.
· Your weekend will not be a washout, but prepare for some rain/storms this weekend.
· Rain chances are around 30% for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
· Keep your rain gear handy! More showers and storms are expected next week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, a few showers and storms are possible as a stationary front remains draped over the Midlands. Some storms could produce heavy rain and lightning. We’ll watch the radar for you through the night. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Patchy fog is possible tonight. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
The front will linger around the Palmetto State this weekend. That means a few showers and storms are possible for both Saturday and Sunday. We’re not expecting a washout though. Rain chances are around 30% through the weekend, at least for now. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 90s this weekend.
Next week, prepare for more showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are around 40-50% for most of the week. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (20-30%). Patchy Fog Possible. Warm & Muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs near 90.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.