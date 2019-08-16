First Alert Forecast: Steamy summer weekend ahead

A stalled front is now to our east with a touch drier air moving in today and Saturday.
Late afternoon and evening thunderstorms are on tap for today through the weekend with the best chance of widespread storms coming today and Saturday for in the eastern Midlands, Pee Dee and the Coast.
Moisture returns by Sunday with all of us having the chance of a late-day storm.
A very humid and wet pattern sets up for much of next week. Expect sunshine early each day, then widespread showers and thunderstorms by afternoon through the evening. Highs will be in the lower 90s with lows in the 70s.
- Hot and humid with isolated afternoon storms (widespread storms eastern Midlands and points east)
- Heat index today of 102 degrees
- Better chance of afternoon storms much of next week
Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 90s. Rain chance 30%.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms ending by midnight. Otherwise, fair. Lows in the lower 70s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 90s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.