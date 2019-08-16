Bond denied for three suspects in armed robbery, shootout with Richland County deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Bond was denied for three suspects in an armed robbery and shootout that happened Thursday in Northeast Richland County.
Twenty six-year-old Devanta Boyd, 26-year-old Devin Mincey, and 19-year-old Daniel Williams are all facing attempted murder charges, kidnapping, and armed robbery charges. The bank robbery itself happened Thursday around 11 a.m., starting at the AllSouth Federal Credit Union off Killian Road, police said.
All three were denied bond at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Sheriff Leon Lott said these three are a broader example of the issue of guns in the hands of the 5% of criminals doing 85% of the crime in this community.
"These are not first timers,” he explained. “These are not people who are just starting by robbing this bank. They've been out here doing other stuff. We've already tracked them down to Lexington. We'll continue to work to find out what they've been up to. They need to stay in jail. They don't need to get out."
During the chase and shooting, several police cruisers were hit. Deputy Ryan MacAdams and Captain Chris Duke pursued the three suspects. The first part of the chase came to a halt in the Heather Green neighborhood in Northeast Columbia. That’s where Lott said the suspects got out of the car and fired on deputies before fleeing to a second getaway vehicle a street over.
"These are the hoodlums out here in our community that we are dealing with,” Lott said. “They do not care about anybody's life. They do not care what they do. They're out here on a rampage -- shooting, robbing, doing whatever. These are the ones that we need to arrest and we need to keep in prison. Only way we are gonna protect this community is put these people in prison and they stay there."
Deputies recovered three weapons and cash in the second getaway vehicle. They recovered two pistols with extended magazines and a MAC 11. The initial getaway car was stolen out of Orangeburg. Mincey was the driver of the getaway vehicle that caused several collisions during a high speed chase with RCSD, according to Sheriff Lott. He faced an additional attempted murder charge for running a woman off the road and injuring her. She has since been treated and released from the hospital.
The two deputies will likely take some time off, although at this point, we haven’t confirmed just how much. Sheriff Lott said they have mechanisms in place – including counseling and a debrief – to make sure officers are mentally stable before heading back to the field.
