3-year-old boy, mother recovering after Conway area shooting; no arrests made

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a woman and a 3-year-old child were shot Wednesday night in the Conway area, according to Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.
Shortly after 9 p.m., police received reports of a shooting near Landmark Road and Swinton Road. The female victim, 27, and the child were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say their injuries are non-life-threatening and they are expected to recover.
Witnesses tell WMBF News the victims are mother and son, and a dog was also shot and killed in the incident.
For a time, officers used bloodhounds to canvas the area and residents were asked to shelter in place.
As of about 1 p.m. Thursday, no suspects have been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.
