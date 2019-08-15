33 G-Shine gang members, suspected drug traffickers plead guilty in federal court

The evidence presented by Assistant United States Attorney Everett McMillian in court hearings reflects that each of the defendants named in the indictment were members and/or associates of a drug trafficking organization known by the name “G-Shine,” formerly known as Gangster Killer Bloods. G-Shine is a Bloods Gang set that evolved from the United Blood Nation in the late 1990s. G-Shine originated in the New York/New Jersey area and migrated along the east coast and now has sets, or sub-groups, in multiple states including New York, New Jersey, North Carolina and South Carolina.