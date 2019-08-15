‘A straight-up mess’: Woman says illegal dumpers are ruining her Richland County neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Linda Abney has been living in her home for six years, and says, since she moved in folks have been tossing out everything from furniture to dead animals on the side of the road.
“A mess,” she said. “A straight-up mess.”
Abney says that’s the only way she can describe India Street. While multiple no-dumping signs are posted on the street and in the surrounding area… it doesn’t look like folks are paying those any attention.
“If you don’t want it in your backyard, don’t leave it in my backyard,” Abney said.
When it comes to what’s been tossed out, Abney says, they have a little bit of everything.
“We’ve got toilets, we’ve got sofas, we’ve got mattresses,” she said. “You name it, we’ve got it.”
She says people have been using the area as their personal landfill for years.
“This is an ongoing problem,” Abney said. “It’s not something that started yesterday or started the day before.”
Abney says she’s been reporting illegal dumping in the area to the county for years and that they occasionally come out to pick up the trash, but she doesn’t believe this will stop until county officials crackdown on enforcement.
“I’m not going to say they don’t care, but I’m going to say they don’t care enough,” she said. “It shouldn’t take that long, they should be rushing over to take care of it. I asked them to put some cameras out there. That would help!”
Abney’s just hoping someone from the county can help her stop a problem that she says has been going on for six years too long.
“It might not be an affluent neighborhood like the others, but we pay taxes just like the rest of you do,” she said. “So treat me just like you want to be treated.”
County rules say that if someone illegally dumps on your property, it’s your responsibility to find a way to get the garbage to the curb for them to pick it up.
On Abney’s street, most of it is already thrown out next to the curb, so she’s wondering what takes so long for someone to clean it up.
For months, WIS has been asking for numbers from the county regarding how many citations they’ve issued to offenders to find out how enforcement against illegal dumping has been going, but we still haven’t gotten that answer. Earlier, a county official said that we may be able to look out for those figures on Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.