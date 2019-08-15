Sheriff’s office: Threat against S.C. Walmart stores is a hoax

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a hoax about Walmart is going around.
According to a Facebook post by the department, recently concerned citizens have contacted them after receiving text messages about a possible threat to Walmart stores.
The sheriff’s office says after reaching out to the Marion Police Department, which has jurisdiction over the Mullins Walmart, there does not seem to be a credible threat.
The post goes on to say it is unknown where this message started but departments throughout the state have determined it’s a hoax.
To read the message, check out the department’s Facebook post below.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.