Second victim injured in Forestview Circle shooting has died, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A second person who was shot on Forestview Circle a week ago has died, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities are still investigating the shooting incident that happened on August 8 just off Broad River Road after 9 p.m on the 100 block of Forestview Circle. Initially, officials said three people were shot during the incident.
One person was pronounced dead one day after the shooting. The third victim remains in the hospital.
If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.