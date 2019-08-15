Proper military burial for unclaimed veteran to be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery

The American Legion, Patriot Guard, Vietnam Veterans of America, The Veterans of Foreign Wars and many other veterans from across the state are ensuring that Kobold receives an honorable and dignified interment. Kobold’s cremated remains will be transported by Moseley Funeral and Cremation Service and escorted to the Fort Jackson National Cemetery from Chapin American Legion Post 193 at 9:10 a.m. by American Legion Riders and the Patriot Guard Riders.