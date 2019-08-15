Proper military burial for unclaimed veteran to be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Legionnaires from American Legion Post 193 of Chapin will lay to rest the cremated remains of U.S. Army Veteran SPC 3 Devon D. Kobold at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery on Aug. 16 at 10 a.m.
Lancaster County Coroner’s Office was able to confirm that Kobold was a veteran during the annual audit of its evidence closet.
Kobold was born Dec. 4‚1931 and passed away March 5, 2017. He served in the U.S. Army from October 1953 through October 1955.
The American Legion, Patriot Guard, Vietnam Veterans of America, The Veterans of Foreign Wars and many other veterans from across the state are ensuring that Kobold receives an honorable and dignified interment. Kobold’s cremated remains will be transported by Moseley Funeral and Cremation Service and escorted to the Fort Jackson National Cemetery from Chapin American Legion Post 193 at 9:10 a.m. by American Legion Riders and the Patriot Guard Riders.
Chapin Post 193 Chaplain Richard Mullinax will officiate at the ceremony. An Honor Guard from the U. S. Army and American Legion Post 71 North Augusta will provide full military honors. The public is invited to attend.
