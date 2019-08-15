Police: Threat against S.C. Walmart stores is a hoax

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Many viewers reached out to WIS with concerns over a threat circulating on social media Thursday.
The threat appeared to target Walmart stores, with several locations across the state -- including Lexington -- being named in the posts.
Lexington Police confirmed these threats are a hoax. However, they did respond to the store as a precaution.
The hoax has popped up nationwide and was not targeted to any particular Walmart, a spokeswoman for LPD said.
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed they did look into the threats and took them seriously, working with several different law enforcement agencies.
A spokesman for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they have not received any threats against Walmart stores in the county.
