Police: Bank robbery in northeast Columbia leads to 2 chases; 3 suspects in custody

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A bank robbery led to two separate police chases in northeast Columbia on Thursday afternoon, police confirmed.
The robbery happened shortly after 11 a.m. at the AllSouth Federal Credit Union on Roberts Branch Parkway near Killian Road and Interstate 77, a spokeswoman with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.
RCSD said when they responded to the bank, deputies chased the suspects for a short time until the suspects fled from their car on foot, shooting at deputies.
Nearby Longleaf Middle School was placed on lockout at that point as deputies set up a perimeter to try to locate the suspects.
Police say the suspects got into another car and led deputies on another chase that ended in the 9400 block of Wilson Boulevard, about two miles west of the bank.
Deputies took three suspects into custody. They have not been identified.
No injuries have been reported.
The lockout at Longleaf Middle School was lifted around 12:20 p.m., school officials said. Despite rumors of an active shooter on the school’s campus, the lockout was related to this robbery.
RCSD will update the public on the robbery during a press conference at 3 p.m. Watch that live right here in this story or on the WIS Facebook page.
