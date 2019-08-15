Former Ridge View HS teacher charged after fight with student will have charges dismissed, expunged

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The former Ridge View High School teacher charged after a fight with a student in May will have his charges dismissed and expunged from his record.
Karon Wilson Jr., 36, faced third-degree assault and battery and breach of peace charges following an altercation with a student in his classroom in May of 2019.
Wilson’s jury trial was set to begin Thursday, but the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office offered a Pretrial Intervention program in lieu of the trial, according to Wilson’s attorney, Seth Rose.
According to investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the investigation revealed both the teacher and student engaged in a mutual fight in the classroom. The 15-year-old student is also charged with third-degree assault and battery and breach of peace.
“My life has changed for the better because now I can move on for my life,” Wilson said. “I’m glad I was a teacher, and at the same time, my service as far as that has come and gone and I’m moving on to a different chapter in my life.”
Wilson said he was defending himself from the student, who he said entered the classroom with several friends after the bell rang in between classes.
“I didn’t do anything wrong," Wilson said. "There’s no admission of guilt and I’m thankful for God for making this happen and for the support my students gave me. I don’t know anybody that has gotten hit in the face that would not react the same way. I don’t care if it’s a child or an adult, no teacher should ever be put in a position to be hit by a student in any regard.”
Upon completion of the pretrial intervention program, Wilson said he will not return to teaching and is looking forward to new opportunities.
The charges against the student involved in the fight are still pending.
