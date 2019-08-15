First Alert Forecast: Not as hot today, but it’s still August!

The big heat over the last few days will calm down for a bit as a cold front has moved through the Midlands and has stalled to our south. Cooler air for August is usually air that is drier. So, we’ll be a touch drier and cooler with highs in the lower to middle 90s (Rather than upper 90s to 100) The Heat Index will not be as high as the last few days, however we’ll still feel at or just above 100 degrees.