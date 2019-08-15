First Alert Forecast: Not as hot today, but it’s still August!

Heat and Humidity Continues....Just Not As Hot Yesterday
The big heat over the last few days will calm down for a bit as a cold front has moved through the Midlands and has stalled to our south. Cooler air for August is usually air that is drier. So, we’ll be a touch drier and cooler with highs in the lower to middle 90s (Rather than upper 90s to 100) The Heat Index will not be as high as the last few days, however we’ll still feel at or just above 100 degrees.
Where the cold front stalled (Orangeburg and points East) will be the best chance of thunderstorms. Storm Prediction Center has the southern Midlands under a “Marginal” risk of severe weather. We’ll see some storms around this by afternoon and evening, with more numerous activity I-20 East.
Weather Highlights:
- Hot and humid (Just not as hot as the last few days) Highs middle 90s
- Scattered afternoon thunderstorms could produce brief heavy rain and gusty winds.
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, 40% of chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. Highs Middle 90s. Heat Index of 102 degrees. Some storms will have heavy rain and gusty winds.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms ending by 8PM. Warm. Low middle 70s
Friday: Partly cloudy, 30% of chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs Lower to middle 90s
