First Alert Forecast: Get ready for more showers and storms and more 90s…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking even more storms and more 90s in your forecast, but a little relief from the heat is on the way.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect a few showers and storms tonight. Patchy fog is possible. Lows will be in the 70s.
· A few showers and storms are in the forecast for Friday. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
· Rain chances are around 20% for Saturday, then 40% for Sunday. Your weekend will not be a washout. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
· More showers and storms are expected next week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, a few showers and storms are possible as a stationary front remains draped over the Midlands. Some storms could produce heavy rain and lightning. We’ll watch the radar for you through the night. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Patchy fog is possible tonight. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
The front will linger around the Palmetto State on Friday, keeping a chance of rain and storms in your forecast. Rain chances are around 30%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be near 100 degrees.
A few showers and storms are in your weekend forecast, but we’re not expecting a washout. Rain chances are around 20% on Saturday. By Sunday, rain chances grow to 40%. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s this weekend.
Next week, prepare for more showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are around 30-40% for most of the week. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30-40%). Patchy Fog. Warm & Muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storm (20%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs near 90.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.