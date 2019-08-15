Aiken Co. Coroner identifies victim of fatal semi-tractor trailer crash on I-20

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver of a semi-tractor trailer who died in a crash on I-20 this morning.
Charles T. Dawson, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Around 10 a.m. officers responded to a tractor-trailer crash that occurred in the westbound lane of I-20 at the fourteen-mile marker.
The tractor-trailer was traveling westward when it ran off the left side of the road, entered the median and struck a tree causing it to jackknife.
Dawson will be autopsied in Newberry to determine the cause of death.
The Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.
