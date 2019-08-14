‘We lost another one of our own’: Shaw Air Force Base confirms death of airman

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WIS) - An airman stationed at Shaw Air Force Base has died, Col. Derek J. O’Malley, Commander for the 20th Fighter Wing, confirmed in a video Wednesday morning.
In the video, posted on the base’s Facebook page, the commander spoke with sadness and disbelief.
“Here we are again, I can’t believe it,” O’Malley said. “I wake up everyday, my command team, we wake up everyday to try to make this place a better place. There’s so much we try to do, so much more we need to do. But none of that matters right now because we lost another one of our own.”
The airman has not been identified, nor has his cause of death been released at this time. O’Malley said that is out of respect for the man’s family.
He called for the airmen to be focused on the family who is grieving right now.
“In the days to come, let’s try to have a productive dialogue,” O’Malley said. “And let’s be kind. Truly kind. And remember once and for all that we are all on the same team.”
This is the fourth death of an airman stationed at the base in 2019.
“I wish that I could know every one of your names, and know your stories and know your problems and be there for you,” O’Malley said to his airmen. “And I try to do that, but I can’t. I know that’s not possible. But together we can do that for one another.”
According to the Shaw Air Force Base website, there are 6,576 active duty airmen and civilians stationed there.
O’Malley said he hopes to make some real change on the base in the days to come.
