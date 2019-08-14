Community holds vigil for missing 5-year-old from Sumter, her mother

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been more than a week since 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams disappeared after the brutal murder of her mother.
Her mother, Sharee Bradley, was found dead inside their apartment 10 days ago.
Tonight, the community wants to keep hope alive.
Hundreds are expected to attend Bradley’s church, Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, for a community prayer vigil starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Watch the live stream in the video above.
Bradley’s stepfather, Elijah Nelson, said the community’s support means a lot to the family.
“I can’t tell you how much it means to my wife,” Nelson said. “Sharee -- she’s my stepdaughter, daughter. I’ve been in her life since she’s been about 11 or 12 years old. So she’s my daughter. Her daughter is my granddaughter...so there’s just nothing left for us to do but pray now.”
Nelson says they will be praying for clarity and answers because he, like many others in this community, do not believe Nevaeh is dead.
Police are calling the search for her a recovery effort, as they do not believe Nevaeh is still alive. But officers said they are unable to release any additional information about the case.
