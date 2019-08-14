Temporary road closures planned for Aug. 19th - August 23rd in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with Sumter County have announced temporary road closures on North Main Street just before the U.S. 378 bypass bridge for road construction.
The closure is expected to begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 16th and will last until August 19th. Closures will resume the following weekend on August 23rd at 7 p.m. until August 26th at 6 a.m.
North Main Street will be closed from North Lafayette Drive at West Moore Street and East Moore Street to North Pike West and Strange Street.
The intersection of North Main Street and Poulas Street will be closed, as will the intersections of South Pike East and South Pike West at North Main Street.
Traffic traveling along U.S. 378 will not be affected by any of these closures.
Traffic will be directed to detour along East Calhoun Street to U.S. 401, then on to S.C. 81 and back to North Main Street.
Officials have asked motorists to avoid the area if possible during the temporary closures. Signage will be in place to show the detour route.
Sumter County Government, the SC Department of Transportation, and the Palmetto Corporation are working to improve traffic flow in this area as part of the County’s Capital Penny Sales Tax, also known as the Penny for Progress.
