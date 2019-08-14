Local organizations hold roundtable to discuss gun violence, mass shootings, and white nationalism

“When you raise a young people at a young age to hate, he will act that hate out not knowing that he is wrong because he was taught to do that and that’s what a lot of these KKK organizations do, they train them at a young age just like Dylan Roof," SC President of the National Action Network Elder James Johnson said. “Dylan Roof had no remorse over killing those 9 people, he never thought he was wrong because he was taught that black people was less than human. So what I’m saying is that it’s here in the state and he have to deal with now.”