Kitchen fire damages North Myrtle Beach home

A kitchen fire damaged a home Tuesday night in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff | August 14, 2019 at 6:32 AM EDT - Updated August 14 at 7:00 AM

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A kitchen fire damaged a home Tuesday night in North Myrtle Beach.

Crews received a call for a fire at a home on Summerwind Court in Seabrook Plantation around 7:30 p.m., according to an online post from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

A fire found in the kitchen area was quickly extinguished but the home sustained significant smoke and heat damage, the post states.

Crews cleared the scene shortly after 9 p.m., officials said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

