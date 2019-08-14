Huge flames tear through warehouse, power outages expected for firefighter safety

MARION, N.C. (WYFF) -Firefighters are battling a large warehouse fire in Marion, North Carolina.
The fire call came in at 12:33 a.m. to the Chamad Warehouse on Branch Street, according to McDowell County Emergency Services Director Will Kehler.
Several hours later, the fire is still not under control. Firefighters are working to keep the flames from spreading to other buildings on the warehouse’s complex, Kehler said.
There are houses nearby, but Kehler said the homes are not in danger of the flames spreading.
McDowell County Emergency management tweeted that residents nearby should expect power outages throughout Wednesday morning. Crews are cutting power connections near the warehouse in the interest of firefighter safety.
Virginia Road is closed near the warehouse until further notice, Kehler said.
One firefighter was hurt. He has a minor leg injury and was not taken to the hospital, according to Kehler.
So far, there is no information on what may have caused this fire.
