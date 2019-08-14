Deputies: Robbery suspect dies after high-speed chase, crash on I-95 in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A suspect who crashed on I-95 in Colleton County following a high-speed chase with deputies has died from his injuries.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect robbed two convenience stores and attempted to rob a bank in Orangeburg County. A chase began in Dorchester County and continued into Colleton County, deputies say.
In a post on the agency’s Facebook page, deputies say the suspect was driving a stolen motorcycle during the chase at speeds well over 100 mph.
“The suspect lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office vehicle,” the post states.
The incident happened near mile marker 62 in the southbound lanes of I-95 at approximately 11:58 a.m., according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern. Deputies say EMS stabilized and transported the suspect to an area hospital where the suspect later died.
As of 4:32 p.m., the South Carolina Department of Public Safety was still reporting all southbound lanes were blocked. Drivers were being routed onto the exit ramp at that mile marker and then being routed back onto the interstate via the on-ramp, Southern said.
Drivers traveling in the area should expect delays.
The incident remains under investigation.
Authorities have not yet released the identity of the person they named as a suspect.
