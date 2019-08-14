FIRST ALERT: Tracking more storms and more heat…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more scattered storms and more heat in your First Alert Forecast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. A few storms are possible. Lows will be in the 70s.
· A few showers and storms are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
· Chance of storms for both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances are around 30%. We don’t expect a washout. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
· Next week, temperatures will fall into the upper 80s and lower 90s.
First Alert Weather Story
Your Wednesday night is a First Alert. A cold front will continue slowly moving through the Palmetto State. With heat and humidity lingering, we could see a few widely scattered showers or storms. Some storms could be strong. We’ll keep an eye on the radar. Once we lose the heating of the day, the showers will go away. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.
The cold front will linger around the area into Thursday and Friday, keeping a chance of rain and storms in the forecast. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be near 100 degrees.
A few showers and storms are in your weekend forecast. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
We’re tracking highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s for most of next week with a chance of storms.
First Alert Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30-40%). Warm & Muggy. Lows in the mid/upper 70s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the low/mid 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (20%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the low/mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the low/mid 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
