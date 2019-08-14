First Alert Forecast: Dangerous Heat and Strong Storms Today

A cold front will make through the state today, ahead of the front will be scattered showers and thunderstorms with a few strong to severe thunderstorms possible. Storm Prediction Center has much of the central and southern Midlands under a “Marginal” risk of severe weather. We’ll see some storms around this morning and fire-up again by afternoon and evening. The front will stall to our South and East provide scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon Thursday and Friday, however the temperatures and Heat Index will be lower.