First Alert Forecast: Dangerous Heat and Strong Storms Today

Alert Day Today For Heat Index and Possible Strong Storms
Hot and humid conditions Today with daytime highs in the Upper 90s and a Heat Index near the Danger category as the “Feels Like” temperature will be 108 degrees.
A cold front will make through the state today, ahead of the front will be scattered showers and thunderstorms with a few strong to severe thunderstorms possible. Storm Prediction Center has much of the central and southern Midlands under a “Marginal” risk of severe weather. We’ll see some storms around this morning and fire-up again by afternoon and evening. The front will stall to our South and East provide scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon Thursday and Friday, however the temperatures and Heat Index will be lower.
Weather Highlights:
- Alert Day Today for a Heat Index of 108 degrees and the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms.
- HOT! Daytime Highs Upper 90s this afternoon.
- Little cooler Thursday and Friday with Highs Lower 90s
Forecast:
Alert Day Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. 50% of chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early morning and again late afternoon and early evening. Highs Upper 90s. Heat Index of 108 degrees. Some storms will have heavy rain and gusty winds.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms ending by 11PM. Warm. Low middle 70s
Thursday: Partly cloudy, 30% of chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs Lower 90s
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.