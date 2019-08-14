Coroner identifies person hit by train near Calhoun and Williams Streets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the individual who has died after being struck by a train on August 14th.
Roger Dale Moore, 39, was transported from the scene to Prisma Health Richland Memorial Hospital after being hit. He died around noon yesterday.
An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to blunt trauma of the head.
According to officials, the incident occurred around 8:10 a.m. near Calhoun and Williams streets. Officials with the Columbia Police Department said it appeared the Moore was walking on the railroad tracks and did not hear the train horn that blew several times before his foot was significantly injured.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office is investigating the incident.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.