Columbia Police arrests couple after drugs, money, guns found in home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man and a woman who were deemed “armed and dangerous” by the Columbia Police Department have now been arrested.
Officers located Antoine Caughman and Wykita McKenzie at a home on Crane Creek Church Road. While executing a search warrant at a home on Woodridge Drive, authorities found more than $7,000, more than 700 grams of cocaine, ecstasy pills, and marijuana. Officers also found 11 guns. Of those weapons, three guns were reported as stolen.
Caughman has been charged with 11 counts of possession of a firearm by person convicted of a violent felony, trafficking cocaine, possession of MDMA, and simple possession of marijuana.
McKenzie is charged with 11 counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking cocaine, possession of MDMA, and simple possession of marijuana.
