Clemson will open football season on the ACC Network. Here’s how you can catch the game.

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - The start of college football season is just days away and the defending champion Clemson Tigers will take the field at home on August 29.
Dabo Swinney and his squad will take on conference foe Georgia Tech to start the season and that game can be seen on the ACC Network.
However, there are only a few television providers that are currently set to carry the new home for ACC sports.
Spectrum, DIRECTV, Hulu Live, Playstation Vue, and YouTube TV will each carry the ACC Network in the Midlands.
Comporium Communications in Lexington County and Farmers Telephone Coop in Calhoun and Clarendon counties will also provide the ACC Network.
Of these major service providers, DIRECTV and Spectrum are the only ones that do not depend solely on streaming via the internet.
