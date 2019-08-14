Back-to-school: How much sleep does your child need to succeed?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Summer usually means staying up late, sleeping in, and forgoing a typical night time regimen for kids.
However, during the school year, children need more sleep in order to succeed in a classroom setting and according to the CDC, “children and adolescents who do not get enough sleep have a higher risk of obesity...poor mental health, and problems with attention and behavior.”
For younger children, The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) recommends that kids 6–12 years should regularly sleep 9–12 hours. It’s recommended that parents/guardians keep a strict bed time and nightly routine so kids can get used to a “wind down” time before bed. This time should not include any electronics or caffeine.
For teens 13–18 years, the AASM suggests they should sleep 8–10 hours. Studies have shown having phones and computers in bedrooms is the primary cause of lack of sleep in teenagers.
The National Sleep Foundation recommends, “put an end to any form of screen time...at least an hour before you want your child to fall asleep; exposure to these devices can delay the onset of sleep and shorten its duration.”
Make sure to talk to your kids about how much sleep they are getting and if they are feeling overly tired during the day.
