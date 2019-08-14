Authorities investigating fake ICE flyers posted on street in SC

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston police department, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are investigating a fake ICE flyers.
The flyer was posted on Dunlap Street in North Charleston and was not issued by ICE, according to North Charleston police spokeswoman Karley Ash. Investigators were made aware of the flyer on Tuesday night, though it’s unclear when exactly the flyer was posted.
The note also includes an ICE logo and numerous grammatical errors.
“The city of N. Charleston has authorized ICE or immigration and customs enforcement to search without a warrant in any house hold," it reads in part. " So if a ICE officer knock on you door you have no right to say no.”
The message is then repeated underneath in Spanish.
“NCPD is working with the Department of Homeland Security and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to find out who is responsible for its posting,” Ash said.
On Tuesday afternoon, ICE spokesperson Carissa Cutrell issued a statement on the flyers:
“The notices displayed in and around Charleston, South Carolina, which claim to be from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), are fraudulent. They were not issued or sanctioned by the agency. Just like false reports of immigration checkpoints or random sweeps, notices like these are dangerous and irresponsible. Any person who actively incites panic or fear of law enforcement is doing a disservice to the community and endangering public safety.”
