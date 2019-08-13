3-year-old injured when vehicle is shot in Anderson County; reward offered for information

ANDERSON, S.C. (WIS) - A 3-year-old was among the people injured when a vehicle was shot by a motorist in Anderson County, according to Sgt. JT Foster, with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
Foster said authorities were called Saturday night to Highway 81 North in Piedmont about a shooting.
He said deputies found three victims that said their vehicle had been shot by another motorist.
The vehicle was described as a light blue or grey sedan, possibly a Chrysler 300.
The victims reported the vehicle drove toward Powdersville from the area of Jameson Drive on Highway 81 North after someone inside fired shots.
The driver of the vehicle and a 3-year-old passenger were injured.
The child had several cuts from glass shards from the bullet hitting and breaking a back window, Foster said.
The victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, and their employer have offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.
If you live on the Highway 81 North near Jameson Road and have surveillance, authorities ask that you review the video between the times of 9 to 10 p.m. and let them know.
You can call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 referencing case number 2019-12517.
