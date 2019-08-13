White Knoll student recommended for expulsion after online threats made towards school

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) — A student at White Knoll High School contacted an administrator early Aug. 12 to report that an 11th-grade student had made some alarming statements online that included threats to himself and to the school.
Lexington County investigators interviewed the male suspect, whose name will not be released because he’s under the age of 17, Monday afternoon at his home.
He’s charged with making threats to a school and has been released to the custody of his parents pending a mental health evaluation.
“White Knoll administrators notified us about the threat after a student shared a screen shot and related details of what the suspect posted online,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We always take these threats seriously. This is an example of how a strong relationship between school district administration and law enforcement creates a level of safety and protection in our community.”
Koon said the investigation into the threat is ongoing. The teen will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.
The district immediately informed the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department of the incident. Acting in accordance with Board Policy and district procedure, administrators at WKHS also contacted the student’s parent/guardian, suspended the student, and filed an incident report with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Lexington District One says that it does not tolerate this kind of behavior and feels that every child deserves a safe learning environment. For this reason and in accordance with applicable policies and procedures, school administrators recommended the student for expulsion. According to Lexington District One, this is standard operating procedure.
The district encourages students and their parents to report immediately any safety concerns to a school administrator, school resource officer, school counselor, teacher or other employee. When students and parents report their concerns, the district can respond quickly to protect their safety.
If they are uncomfortable reaching out to them, the district also has a district-wide Tip Line accessible online, by telephone or by email, for students, their parents or staff to report school safety concerns. They can submit a report by calling 803-636-8317 and leaving a message, texting details of their concern to 803-636-8317 or emailing details of their concern to 1607@alert1.us.com.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.