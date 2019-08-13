SLED: Woman connected with credit union robbery tested positive for drugs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New details are now emerging about one of the two suspects accused of robbing of a Forest Acres credit union in February.
According to an incident report from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Daisy Feliberty tested positive for marijuana and opiates after she was arrested. Officials charge Feliberty with armed robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a stolen pistol, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Authorities later determined that the weapon Feliberty had in her possession during the robbery was stolen from Kissimmee, Fla. The gun was a 9mm pistol.
Bond was denied for Feliberty and Samuel Neathery, the other suspect arrested in connection with the armed robbery of the credit union.
