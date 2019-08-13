S.C. teachers file class action lawsuit demanding pay for classroom supplies they buy

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WIS) - Teachers in South Carolina brought a class action lawsuit against the Cherokee County School District for what they claim is the unfair practice of stocking their classrooms using their own money, among other things.
The lawsuit leaves the door open for teachers around the state to join the class action.
Filed in court Wednesday, the lawsuit claims the Cherokee County School District is violating the national Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and the Payment of Wages Act (PWA) of South Carolina, while also violating teacher contracts.
The lawsuit seeks to change the practice of teachers buying necessary supplies for their classrooms with money from their own pockets. (See pages 12-15 of the lawsuit at the bottom of this story.)
“It has long been a pattern of practice throughout this nation and the state of South Carolina that school districts...have unconscionably and impermissibly shifted operating costs of the classrooms directly on the financial backs of our Teachers,” the lawsuit reads.
It claims there is a budget for supplies and materials, but teachers are required to buy additional items with money from their salaries.
While the implications of such a lawsuit may be broad, the lawsuit focuses on one teacher’s experience while working in the Cherokee County School District.
Shannon Burgess makes five claims:
- She was forced to work at after school sporting events selling concessions to profit the school, without being paid.
- The district refused to pay her overtime for that work, which violates FLSA.
- The district refused to pay her at all for that work, which violates PWA.
- She was forced to buy school supplies and auction items, both of which benefited the school, with her own money.
- While on medical leave, she was required to work by providing daily lesson plans for students, violating the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).
For those in the class action claims, the lawsuit seeks unpaid wages for teachers, restitution for items purchased by teachers to benefit the school, damages and attorneys’ fees.
